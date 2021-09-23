Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula bids a tearful adieu to Major Anuj Rajput
chandigarh news

Panchkula bids a tearful adieu to Major Anuj Rajput

Major Rajput, along with Major Rohit Kumar, was on a training sortie when his Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in fatal injuries
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Father of Major Anuj Rajput performing his last rites at the Sector-20 cremation ground in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Rajput, who had died in a chopper crash in J&K’s Udhampur on Tuesday, were consigned to flames with full military honours in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Hundreds of city residents joined the army and Major Rajput’s family during his last rites.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present.

The inconsolable father of Major Rajput, KS Arya said, “He was my only child. How will I live without him.”

The 28-year-old had got engaged just a few months ago. While his father is a former commercial pilot and an advocate, his mother Usha is a government schoolteacher.

Major Rajput’s parents had left for Udhampur on Tuesday to bring his body to his home town Panchkula.

Major Rajput, along with Major Rohit Kumar, was on a training sortie when his Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in grave injuries.

Both the pilots succumbed to the injuries at the Command Hospital in Udhampur where they had been evacuated for treatment.

