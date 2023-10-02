Panchkula bizman booked for criminal breach of trust

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com The accused was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. (Getty image)

Sector 34 police on Saturday booked a Panchkula-based businessman for not paying ₹7.94 lakh to a Mauli Jagran resident owed in lieu of business deals.

The accused, Kapil Chawla, owns M/s Raavik Labs in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The complainant, Gaya Baksh Yadav of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, told police that he was supplying packaging material to Chawla since 2014. After delivery, Chawla would always promise to clear the payment in 45 days, but defaulted many times, leading to dues worth ₹7,94,879.

On his complaint, the accused was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.

