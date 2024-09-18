Panchkula: BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta accuses Congress of anti-Dalit stance

A controversial remark by a Congress supporter last week, targeted at Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has provided fodder to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is targeting the Congress for being “anti-Dalit”. BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta during his campaign in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Taking on the Congress, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta alleged, “The Congress has always had an anti-Dalit agenda.” In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Gupta said, “The indecent comment made on MP Kumari Selja is condemnable. The Congress has always had an anti-Dalit face as the same thing happened with Ashok Tanwar while he was in the Congress.”

“Congress leaders are not seeing the development of Haryana and are trying to mislead people by telling lies,” said Gupta while slamming Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly segment Chander Mohan Bishnoi. The BJP candidate reiterated that development works worth ₹5,000 crore had been carried out in Panchkula in the last 10 years.

His remarks came after Chander Mohan hit out at the BJP while campaigning in the villages of Barwala division on Tuesday. During his campaign, Mohan said, “Every person is unhappy with the policies of the BJP. People will uproot the party.”

Listing failures of the BJP government, he claimed, “I have been associated with Panchkula district for the last 40 years, I am familiar with every village. There is no bus stand near the village so what development is the BJP talking about. Better employment opportunities will be provided to the unemployed youths in the district,” said Mohan.

AAP carries out door-to-door campaign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg took his campaign to the markets of Sectors 16 and 17, where he interacted with shopkeepers through door-to-door visits.

Promising clean politics, clean administration and clean development, Garg said, “Elections have become extremely expensive. Politicians first aim to gain power and then focus on using their position to engage in unethical activities and fill their coffers. lot of money can be saved by not setting up desks outside the 220 polling booths on the polling day. As for providing information to voters, the Election Commission already completes the essential task of delivering voter slips to every household.”