Narinder Pal Singh Lubana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yuva morcha, Panchkula, district president and former municipal councillor, has sought police protection and an arms licence, alleging a life threat from gangster Rohit Godara and his associates.

DCP Srishti Gupta said that adequate security has been provided to the family in view of the perceived threat, and the police are also conducting a detailed threat assessment. (HT Photo for representation)

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The request comes days after his younger brother, Rattan Chand Lubana, sustained two bullet injuries in a firing incident outside Swiss Lounge in Sector 5. Police investigation revealed that the attack was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Rohit Godara and his associates.

Police had arrested two alleged shooters—Jaspreet Singh (34) and Harpreet Singh (18)—following an encounter in Panchkula on the same night. The role of gangster Shakeel Ansari also came to light during the investigation after his arrest following an encounter in Rajasthan. Police suspect that he acted as a handler, providing weapons to the shooters, and was working for the Rohit Godara gang.

In a complaint submitted to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta, Narinder Pal expressed concerns over the safety of his family and sought immediate security measures, including the grant of an arms licence under the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that there is a serious threat to his life and the lives of his family members from Rohit Godara and members of his gang. He said that on June 4, his brother Rattan was allegedly targeted in a pre-planned attack and suffered two gunshot injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that there is a serious threat to his life and the lives of his family members from Rohit Godara and members of his gang. He said that on June 4, his brother Rattan was allegedly targeted in a pre-planned attack and suffered two gunshot injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, Rattan underwent emergency medical treatment, including open-abdomen surgery, and remained in critical condition for a considerable period.

“Following the incident, my family members and I have been receiving threat calls from gangsters. In particular, gangster Rohit Godara has threatened me with dire consequences. These threats have caused immense fear and anxiety and have created an apprehension regarding our safety,” Narinder Pal said in his complaint.

He has urged the police to register and thoroughly investigate the matter, conduct an immediate threat perception assessment of him and his family members, and provide appropriate security cover to safeguard their lives and property.

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He has also requested the authorities to consider and recommend the grant of an arms licence at the earliest to enable him to protect himself and his family in the event of any untoward incident.

DCP Srishti Gupta said that adequate security has been provided to the family in view of the perceived threat, and the police are also conducting a detailed threat assessment.