Panchkula: Camp for power grievances on February 28

The consumer grievances redressal forum of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will be hearing grievances of consumers of Panchkula district on February 28.

The special camp will be organised at the office of superintending engineer, Panchkula, SCO 96, first floor, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 11.30 am. (Getty images)

The special camp will be organised at the office of superintending engineer, Panchkula, SCO 96, first floor, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 11.30 am.

A spokesperson said the forum will take up all grievances/complaints of consumers related to billing, voltage, metering, disconnection and reconnection of power supply, interruptions, power supply failure, efficiency, safety, reliability, non-compliance of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission orders, etc.

However, the cases of theft, unauthorised use of electricity, offences and penalties as specified under Sections 126 and 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act, and accidents and inquiries as specified under Section 161 of the Act will not be considered by the forum, the spokesperson added.

“Consumers are requested to avail of the opportunity to get their grievances addressed. The corporation is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Several ambitious programmes are being run for quick resolution of consumers’ problems,” the official said.

