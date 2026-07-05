Panchkula: CAs play significant role in strengthening tax system, says Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing the national conference for chartered accountant (CA) students at “Pragyaan 2026”, in Panchkula on Saturday said the country is witnessing record GST collections every month, reflecting its growing economic strength, and credited CAs for playing a significant role in strengthening the tax system. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Pragyaan-2026 event in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Saini assured all possible government support for the allotment of five acres of land to establish a centre of excellence for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Panchkula.

Welcoming students from across the country to Haryana, CM highlighted the state’s significant contribution to national development. He said Haryana is rapidly emerging as a major hub for new businesses and startups, and the government is taking every possible step to improve the ease of doing business, creating vast opportunities for young professionals.

Referring to the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), Saini said that while some people fear AI may threaten the jobs of CAs, no AI system or software can replace human judgment, experience, ethics, integrity, and decision-making. He added that technology can make work easier and process data more efficiently, but it cannot replicate a professional’s human perspective.

CA Rajesh Sharma, chairman of the board of studies, highlighted the global stature of ICAI, stating that the institute has 185 branches across India, 154 overseas chapters, and 31 representative offices worldwide. With more than 5.30 lakh members and nearly 12 lakh students, ICAI is the largest accounting body in the world.