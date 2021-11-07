Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula Citizens’ Welfare Association seeks uniform parking rates
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

Seeking uniformity in parking rates, members of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula, have written to Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Panchkula.

The association said the parking fee in Sectors 8, 9, and 10 was 10 as it was charged by the child welfare department (Red Cross) while on the other hand, the municipal corporation (MC) was charging 12 per vehicle for Sectors 14 and 20.

In the government hospital, the parking fee is as high as 20 per vehicle. “This is a bad move taken by the two departments controlled by one government in one city,” SK Nayar, president of the association, said.

He added: “The DC had assigned the parking responsibility of Sectors 8, 9 and 10 to the Red Cross under the control of the child welfare department in shape to provide financial aid through the parking fee and the rates were fixed at 10 for each vehicle. The rates have been increased by the MC in the parking lots under its control. It is an unjustified action initiated by the Panchkula MC.”

The association has demanded that the MC should streamline the disparity of charging the parking fee in the public interest.

