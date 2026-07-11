Panchkula: CM orders probe into ₹22-cr park as delays costs come under lens

Cracking down on alleged irregularities in urban projects, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered a probe into the ₹22-crore multi-feature park project in Panchkula, taking note of the expenditure during a high-level review meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA). In the works since 2023, the opening of the multi-featured park in Sector 24 has been delayed yet again in June. (HT File)

In the works since 2023, the opening of the multi-featured park in Sector 24 has been delayed yet again in June. The project was announced in 2021 with an initial completion target of June 2024. However, due to financial delays in the planning stage, construction work commencement was also delayed and the deadline was postponed to March 2025. It has now been revised again.

Once complete, the park will boast a diverse range of amenities, including a 1,250 m jogging track, a meditation garden, a skating rink and a ramp for differently-abled persons, ensuring inclusivity. It will also feature an open-air theatre, the second of its kind in Panchkula, and an open restaurant, providing space for public gatherings and leisure. A dedicated foot overbridge will also enhance accessibility for residents.

With monsoon approaching, the CM also flagged persistent waterlogging concerns and ordered the installation of recharge wells in parks, besides immediate cleaning of sewer lines and drains. He said only treated water should be used for irrigation, underlining the need for sustainable urban management.

Saini emphasised that only treated water should be used for park irrigation and ordered immediate cleaning of sewer lines and drains ahead of the monsoon. He also directed the transfer of three super sucker machines from HSVP to the municipal corporation (MC) to strengthen mechanised sanitation.

Calling for a “Number one city” roadmap, Saini asked officials to prepare a time-bound action plan to transform Panchkula into the state’s top urban centre, alongside pushing for systemic civic upgrades and tighter project monitoring.

In a key urban reform push, Saini asked officials to identify land for making Panchkula slum-free and prepare a detailed plan for high-rise housing for eligible families. He clarified the division of responsibilities– MC will handle sanitation, sewerage, roads and water supply within sectors, while PMDA will oversee sector-dividing roads and storm-water drainage.

To boost urban aesthetics, Saini called for the development of Fountain Park on the lines of Leisure Valley, along with beautification of 14 major intersections and installation of wall art across the city. A comprehensive storm-water drainage proposal for key junctions was also sought.

On infrastructure, the CM announced that five new sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up, with tenders already issued for three. Under Jaldhara Yojana-2, 11 km of urban drains—including those passing through Rajiv Indira Colony and Sector-1 to Industrial Area Phase-1—will be beautified.

He further directed the installation of ANPR-based CCTV cameras across the city to enhance surveillance and asked for an upgradation of the shooting range to international standards.

Officials informed that development works worth ₹575 crore are currently underway under 22 projects. CEO PMDA K Makrand Pandurang said 34 of 60 roads have been completed, while renovation of major parks, including the Cactus Garden and Herbal Park, has been finished.

Saini said progress on all projects will be reviewed in the next PMDA meeting scheduled for next month.