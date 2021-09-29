Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Community centres to be named after martyrs

Resolution to come up for approval in next MC House meeting; there are 18 community centres in Panchkula while three more are under construction
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta made the announcement about naming community centres after martyrs.

On the 114th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta announced that community centres in the city will be named after martyrs.

There are around 18 community centres in the city while three more are under construction. Gupta said that in the next General House meeting of the municipal corporation, which is likely to take place in 15 days, a resolution will be passed in this regard.

Gupta made the announcement during a function organised at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present at the event. He said many young sons of the nation have sacrificed their lives for their motherland, and remembered Major Anuj Rajput, who died in a chopper crash in J&K’s Udhampur last week.

