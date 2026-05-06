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    Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ bike seized, rider fined ₹23,000

    The challan included 5,000 for not carrying a driving licence, 2,000 for no insurance, 10,000 for no pollution certificate, 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, 5,000 for not carrying the registration certificate and 500 for not displaying a number plate.

    Published on: May 06, 2026 7:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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    A motorcycle displaying the word “Defaulter” was seized and its rider was fined 23,500 during a traffic checking drive by the Surajpur traffic police in Barwala on Tuesday.

    The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post. (HT Photo)
    The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post. (HT Photo)

    According to police, a Hero Splendor motorcycle was stopped around 2 pm on the Derabassi–Barwala road. The bike was registered in the name of a Naraingarh (Ambala) resident and was being driven by a man from Jalouli village in Panchkula. Police found that the rider had no valid documents and the vehicle did not have a number plate.

    The challan included 5,000 for not carrying a driving licence, 2,000 for no insurance, 10,000 for absence of a pollution certificate, 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, 5,000 for not carrying the registration certificate (RC), and 500 for not displaying a number plate. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post.

    DCP (crime and traffic) Amrinder Singh said that displaying provocative or inappropriate words on vehicles is a violation of the law and creates a negative impact on society.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ Bike Seized, Rider Fined ₹23,000
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