Panchkula excise officials seize 860 bottles of liquor

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, excise department has seized 860 bottles of liquor of different brands in Panchkula. Vehicles coming from Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal border are being checked vigilantly. (iStock)

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (excise) RK Choudhary said Panchkula excise department has seized 860 bottles of liquor, of different brands ,after the implementation of the MCC.

He said in wake of the Haryana assembly election, the department is regularly checking liquor vends/ sub-vends.

He said the vehicles coming from Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal border are being checked.

He added that the department is also regularly checking villages and remote areas to ensure that there is no storage of illegal liquor.

He further added that daily sales at liquor vends is also being monitored, despite restricting their liquor supplies. The department is also in touch with districts of neighbouring states/UTs to ensure that there is no inflow of liquor from those areas.

As per Haryana Excise Policy Rules 2024, an individual cannot purchase/possess more than 12 bottles/9 liters of liquor either of country liquor/Indian made Ffreign liquor/Beer etc as purchase/ possession of quantity more than the prescribed limit will attract legal action.