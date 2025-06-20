Panchkula family defrauded of 1 crore

A resident of Sector 26 in Panchkula was duped of ₹1 crore by two persons who claimed that they had links in the Enforcement Directorate and that they would help him get out of an ED investigation. The Chandimandir police have registered an FIR for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Complainant Malkiyat Singh mentioned in his police complaint, filed on October 23, 2024, that his family owned 10 acres in Kundi village of Panchkula which was acquired by HUDA (now HSVP) for the development of Sector 20 in 1996-97. After receiving compensation, the family invested in land and a dairy business in Narayangarh, but some dues were pending with the HSVP so leading to frequent visits to the office.

On January 23, 2024, ED officials conducted a raid at their house. Although no incriminating document was found, ED officials took their bank documents, causing fear within the family. Meanwhile, Malkiyat’s family reportedly came into contact with Tarun and Garry, who offered them help in exchange for ₹1 crore.

Singh’s father and a close relative borrowed ₹50 lakh and handed it over to Tarun and Garry on January 23, 2024, in a local village in Ambala. On January 24, 2024, the family sold its gold jewellery and borrowed more funds, paying another ₹50 lakh to the accused in Phase 3B2 market of Mohali. Malkiyat claimed that he has call recordings as evidence of these transactions.

Upon visiting the ED office, the complainant got to know about the fraud. Singh also alleged that the accused were pressuring his family for an additional ₹8 crore while threatening to implicate them in false cases.

The Chandimandir police have registered an FIR for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The matter is under investigation, officials said.