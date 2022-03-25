Panchkula gym told to refund fee for not extending membership after lockdown
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Panchkula, has directed a Panchkula-based gym to refund membership fee to two brothers who could not utilise the gym facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.
The gym, Athelonics Hybrid Gym, Sector 11, Panchkula, has also been directed to pay ₹5,000 to the complainant as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses after it neither extended the membership nor refunded the fee for the months not utilised.
A city resident, Gaurav Garg had submitted before the forum that his two sons, Rahul Garg and Aryan Garg, paid ₹14,000 each to the gym for a 14-month membership in June 2019 and March 2020, respectively. The gym did not provide any receipt in spite of regular reminders.
Meanwhile, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in Panchkula in March 2020 and the restrictions were not eased until August 2020, when the gym finally reopened.
He alleged that even though his sons could not utilise the gym services due to the lockdown, the gym owner informed them that Rahul’s membership had expired in August 2020 and Aryan’s will end in May 2021 as planned earlier. When the family sought an extension or a refund, they were turned down.
No one appeared on behalf of the gym, so they were proceeded against ex parte.
The commission observed that the gym owners were under the obligation to provide services to both members for the months not utilised. But they neither provided the services nor refunded their balance, which amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practice.
Therefore, the commission ordered the gym to refund ₹18,000, along with interest @9% per annum, to the complainant, besides ₹5,000 as compensation.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics