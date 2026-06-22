Panchkula: Haryana govt job exams to test yoga knowledge, says Saini

On the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini joined hundreds of yoga enthusiasts in a mass yoga session during the state-level celebrations at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday.

Saini announces that yoga will be taught in classes 3-9, leads state-level yoga day celebrations in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

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He announced that yoga will be included in the curricula of classes 3-9 from the next academic session, and it will also be a mandatory component of the state government recruitment examinations.

The event acquired an international flavour with the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of youths from 16 countries who are currently studying or working in Haryana.

Haryana health and AYUSH minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao was also present on the occasion. Before the yoga session, Saini visited an exhibition organised by the Haryana Yog Aayog, Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan and Energetic Yoga Sansthan.

During the programme, CM launched the Vriddh Seva evam Swasthya Portal and the Sanjeevani Yoga Programme. He also released Yogmay Haryana, the quarterly magazine of the Haryana Yog Aayog, a booklet on the common yoga protocol, and Yogarsi–Yoganighantuh, a book authored by Yoga Guru Ramdev.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaideep Arya, chairman of the Haryana Yog Aayog, led participants through the common yoga protocol prescribed for the occasion. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from personnel of the ITBP, CRPF and Haryana police, students of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, various schools and colleges, members of the public and representatives of several yoga organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaideep Arya, chairman of the Haryana Yog Aayog, led participants through the common yoga protocol prescribed for the occasion. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from personnel of the ITBP, CRPF and Haryana police, students of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, various schools and colleges, members of the public and representatives of several yoga organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the gathering, Kumari Arti Singh Rao said yoga is rooted in India’s ancient heritage, it is one of the country’s most valuable contributions to humanity. She said yoga is no longer viewed merely as a form of physical exercise but has evolved into a holistic approach to achieving physical health, mental well-being and a stress-free life.

Among those present were former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, BJP district president Ajay Mittal, State vice-president Banto Kataria, Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board Chairman Jasmer Singh Banjara and several other dignitaries.

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CM announces major yoga and education reforms

The CM made a series of significant announcements aimed at promoting yoga and holistic education during the state-level celebration.

He announced that yoga education will be introduced in the curriculum for students of Classes 3 to 9 from the upcoming academic session. The initiative is aimed at fostering the physical, mental and emotional development of students while encouraging healthy lifestyle habits from an early age.

To strengthen yoga education in schools, Saini said specialised training in yoga asanas will be provided to all PTIs, DPEd teachers, PGTs and designated PRTs across the state. This will enable students to practice yoga regularly under trained supervision.

In another major decision, Saini announced that questions related to yoga will be made a mandatory component of examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Necessary amendments to the examination policy will be introduced for its implementation.

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Saini also announced the establishment of a state-level Institute of Naturopathy and Yoga at Morni, where undergraduate courses in these disciplines will be offered. He further stated that yoga would be incorporated into the five centres of excellence being set up in various universities across Haryana to strengthen yoga education, training, research and innovation.

To institutionalise the promotion of yoga, he said that the sports departments of all higher educational institutions in the state would be renamed as “Departments of sports and Yoga”.

He further announced that Yogasana would be included as a sports discipline under the state’s sports policy, with suitable amendments to be made for its implementation.

CM also said that elements of Ayurveda would be integrated into the yoga curriculum to promote a holistic approach to health and wellness. He added that appointments to the vacant sanctioned posts of AYUSH yoga coaches and yoga instructors would be made at the earliest.

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