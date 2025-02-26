Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Haryana Police SI booked for sexual harassment, suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 26, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The victim alleged that the SI had molested her under the pretext of collecting items from the Army Canteen. On February 20, the officer reportedly visited the victim’s residence to collect the items. After purchasing goods worth ₹3,585 from the canteen, she invited him inside for water and tea.

A sub-inspector of Haryana Police has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman at her residence in Panchkula.

The allegations were found to be true following which a case was registered under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
The allegations were found to be true following which a case was registered under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused, SI Sukhwinder Pal, posted at Sector 5 police station, has been booked under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police department has suspended him with immediate effect.

The victim alleged that the SI had molested her under the pretext of collecting items from the Army Canteen. On February 20, the officer reportedly visited the victim’s residence to collect the items. After purchasing goods worth 3,585 from the canteen, she invited him inside for water and tea. However, before leaving, the officer allegedly offered her 500, saying it was for her children. When she refused, he forcibly handed over the money, hugged her inappropriately, and attempted to kiss her.

After the complaint was received on February 22, an internal inquiry was conducted by the senior officers. The allegations were found to be true following which a case was registered under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier, in 2022, the police commissioner had suspended SI Sukhwinder Singh over corruption allegations. Additionally, in 2019, he was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On