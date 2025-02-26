Panchkula: Haryana Police SI booked for sexual harassment, suspended

A sub-inspector of Haryana Police has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman at her residence in Panchkula. The allegations were found to be true following which a case was registered under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused, SI Sukhwinder Pal, posted at Sector 5 police station, has been booked under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police department has suspended him with immediate effect.

The victim alleged that the SI had molested her under the pretext of collecting items from the Army Canteen. On February 20, the officer reportedly visited the victim’s residence to collect the items. After purchasing goods worth ₹3,585 from the canteen, she invited him inside for water and tea. However, before leaving, the officer allegedly offered her ₹500, saying it was for her children. When she refused, he forcibly handed over the money, hugged her inappropriately, and attempted to kiss her.

After the complaint was received on February 22, an internal inquiry was conducted by the senior officers. The allegations were found to be true following which a case was registered under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier, in 2022, the police commissioner had suspended SI Sukhwinder Singh over corruption allegations. Additionally, in 2019, he was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman.