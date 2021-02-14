Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana
chandigarh news

Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana

To date, 8,162 persons including 4,114 health-care workers and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated here
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:48 AM IST
From Monday onwards, a second dose will be given to the people. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Panchkula district has emerged on top in Haryana state in the category of “average beneficiaries vaccinated per session”.

As per information shared by Dr Mankirat of the district health department, Panchkula topped with an average of 81 beneficiaries per session, followed by Charkhi Dadri at 65.

To date, 8,162 persons including 4,114 health-care workers and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated.

“We had a target of total 6878 healthcare workers, out of which 4114 have been vaccinated. Apart from this, there is a target of 8162 front line workers, of which 4048 have been given the vaccine,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer, Panchkula.

Dr Sasan said: “We plan in advance and personally call all the people. With time, people are becoming less reluctant.” She added that from Monday onwards, a second dose will be given to the people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP