Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana

The Panchkula district has emerged on top in Haryana state in the category of “average beneficiaries vaccinated per session”.

As per information shared by Dr Mankirat of the district health department, Panchkula topped with an average of 81 beneficiaries per session, followed by Charkhi Dadri at 65.

To date, 8,162 persons including 4,114 health-care workers and 4,048 frontline workers have been vaccinated.

“We had a target of total 6878 healthcare workers, out of which 4114 have been vaccinated. Apart from this, there is a target of 8162 front line workers, of which 4048 have been given the vaccine,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer, Panchkula.

Dr Sasan said: “We plan in advance and personally call all the people. With time, people are becoming less reluctant.” She added that from Monday onwards, a second dose will be given to the people.