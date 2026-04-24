Panchkula: INLD names Manoj Aggarwal as mayoral candidate

Manoj Aggarwal is the mayoral candidate of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, party’s national president Abhay Singh Chautala announced during a meeting at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Manoj Aggarwal (HT File)

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The BJP and the Congress have already fielded 71-year-old Sham Lal Bansal and Sudha Bhardwaj, 65 for the May 10 election.

Aggarwal, 64, hails from Adhoya village in Barara tehsil of Ambala district. Associated with the party since the tenure of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, Aggarwal completed his schooling in Panchkula and graduated from Panjab University in 1981.

He initially served as the district general secretary and media spokesperson. Currently, he is Panchkula’s urban district president and state treasurer of the party.

BJP announces ward candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana president Mohan Lal Badoli announced the party’s list of candidates for all Panchkula MC wards. Paramjit Kaur will contest from Ward No. 1. Her namesake has been fielded from Ward No. 2. Suresh Verma is the party’s pick from Ward 3, Bharat Hiteshi from Ward 4, Jai Kaushik from Ward 5, Parth Gupta from Ward 6, Jyoti Prasad from Ward 7, Rajkumar Jain from Ward 8, Harender Malik from Ward 9, Shekhar Pandey from Ward 10, Anuradha Puri from Ward 11, Rakesh Jagota from Ward 12, Deepak Garg from Ward 13, Rakesh Goyal from Ward 14, Priyanka from Ward 15, Nirmala Devi from Ward 16, Sudesh Birla from Ward 17, Pooja Devi from Ward 18, Manisha Rana from Ward 19 and Gautam Rana from Ward 20.

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{{^usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had already announced their ward candidates on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had already announced their ward candidates on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cong’s Bhardwaj to file papers today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cong’s Bhardwaj to file papers today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sudha Bhardwaj (65), Congress candidate for the mayoral post, will file her nomination papers on Friday. Party workers will assemble outside the Congress office near the bus stand in Sector 20 at 10 am from where a procession will be carried out in the presence of party MLA Chander Mohan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudha Bhardwaj (65), Congress candidate for the mayoral post, will file her nomination papers on Friday. Party workers will assemble outside the Congress office near the bus stand in Sector 20 at 10 am from where a procession will be carried out in the presence of party MLA Chander Mohan. {{/usCountry}}

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