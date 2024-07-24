Panchkula: Labourer electrocuted to death at construction site, contractor booked

A labourer working at an under-construction house in Panchkula’s Sector 28 was electrocuted to death following which the contractor was booked for negligence. The deceased was working at an under-construction house in Panchkula’s Sector 28. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Maheshpur, Sector 21, Panchkula. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The victim’s wife, Pooja, told the police that her husband had been working with contractor, Pawan Kumar of Maheshpur, for the last one month.

On July 22, her husband left for work at 8am. Around 11am, she received a call informing her that Jatinder was electrocuted while at work.

Pooja alleged that the contractor had not provided the workers any safety gear for electrical work, which is why her husband was killed.

A case under Section 106 (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Chandimandir police station on July 23.