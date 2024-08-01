Panchkula: Lecturers protest for regularisation, threaten to gherao MPs, MLAs houses

To press their long pending demands, Extension Lecturers Welfare Association (ELWA) on Wednesday took out a rally and decided to gherao houses of MPs, MLAs and ministers if their demands are not met by August 5. Lecturers during the protest in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The protest rally was held in Sector 5, Panchkula in which the association resolved to vote against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Assembly elections if their demands are not met. Their main demand is regularisation and job security till the age of 58.

Rasing slogans against the state government, the extension lecturers marched towards Housing Board Chowk after they were dissatisfied with the meeting with Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg.

During the rally, there was a clash between police and the protesting lecturers. Office bearers of the association were also detained.

ELWA president Ishwar Singh said, “Despite assurances for a long time, the government has not fulfilled their demands. NET/PhD extension lecturers working in Haryana’s government colleges for many years are raising their voice for their main demand of regularisation.”

He added, “It was decided unanimously that if the government does not regularise 2,000 extension lecturers even after this demonstration, then there will be mass-demonstrations across Haryana, and the state government will be responsible for that.”

Singh said on March 3, 2022, 2,000 extension lecturers had gone on a hunger strike in Panchkula. On the instructions of the state government, the officials of higher education department assured them that their demand would be met soon. “But even after three years have passed, the government and the department have not done anything,” said Singh.

Association’s women state executive, Radha Rathi, said, “When the government can implement policy at school level then this employment security act can also be implemented on eligible extension lecturers working in college cadre in higher education.”

ELWA joint secretary, Saroj Dahiya, said, “Mahakrosh movement of extension lecturers will continue in Panchkula if the extension lecturers are not regularised in the cabinet meeting on August 5.”