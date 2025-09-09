Panchkula mall murder: Hisar man held for giving shelter to prime accused

Nearly three months after the murder of a 32-year-old Kabaddi player Sonu Nolta, police have arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday, who had allegedly helped the prime accused after the murder. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest the primary accused, Piyush and Ankush. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused has been identified as Surender from Hisar. While the shooters are still absconding, Surender was taken into three-day remand for interrogation. Police said his criminal history is also being investigated.

The incident occurred on the night of June 5 outside Amravati Mall in Pinjore, where Nolta was fatally shot and his cousin was injured. Following the crime, Piyush Piplani and Ankush posted a video on social media taking responsibility and claiming ties to the Bishnoi gang.

According to ACP crime Arvind Kamboj, Piplani and Ankush, contacted Surender on June 6 and asked him to arrange a safe place for them to hide in Hisar. ACP Kamboj said, “Surender not only provided them with shelter but also assisted them in relocating their weapons and helped one of the accused get medical treatment for a bullet wound, which he had allegedly sustained from a gun that was mistakenly fired inside the getaway car.” Police also claim that Surender helped the accused in making a video after the crime.

So far, a total of four individuals have been arrested in the case including Surender. The previously arrested accused include Sameer Khan, an occupant of the getaway car; Jameel, who allegedly provided his vehicle to the main accused; and Deepak Pandit, who was brought in on a production warrant from Ropar Jail. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest the primary accused, Piyush and Ankush.