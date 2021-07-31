Panchkula man eyeing life overseas duped of 2.1 crore

Police have booked six people, including three members of a family, for duping a Panchkula-based lawyer of ₹2.1 crore on the pretext of helping him and his family move abroad, and set up a business venture there.

The accused include Anil Kumar Bhalla, alias Kaka, Akash Bhalla and Bhawna Bhalla, all from one family in Panchkula; Anil Kumar (now dead), Jayant Bakshi and Rajesh.

Police said the family had similar cases lodged against them in Kharar and Panchkula.

The complainant, Sikandar Sangwan, told the police that he knew Anil and his family since 2012 in Panchkula. He had promised to get him permanent residency and handsome returns through a business investment in Canada with the help of his contacts and existing businesses.

“I met his partners, who said they had their offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar. I paid half of the amount in August 2018 and left for Canada with one of the partners to check out their business. As per commitment, my family deposited the rest of the amount in instalments in India. When I returned to India, to grab my money, the accused told me that the entire amount had been transferred to a wrong account,” Sangwan alleged.

Following his complaint, a case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ambala City police station.

The case has been transferred to Kurukshetra, where SP Himanshu Garg said the matter was under investigation and no arrest had been made so far.