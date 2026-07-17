Panchkula: Man killed, another injured as truck rams motorcycle in hit-and-run

A 60-year-old man was killed and another injured after a speeding truck allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind near Fauji Dharam Kanta at Mandawala in the Pinjore area of Panchkula district on Wednesday morning. The truck driver fled the scene and the Pinjore police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged that the truck driver was driving rashly and negligently and fled immediately after the accident. (HT File)

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According to the complaint lodged by Kailash Chand,47, a resident of Chudiala village in Ambala, he and his associate, Malkiat Singh.60, from Ambala had visited Vishav Ruhani Manav Kendra in Panchkula for voluntary service. They were returning home around 5am when a truck, approaching from the Nalagarh-Baddi side, hit their motorcycle near Mandawala bridge.

The impact threw both riders onto the road. Kailash Chand sustained injuries, while Malkiat Singh suffered fatal head injuries after being run over by the truck. Passersby alerted the authorities and an ambulance shifted both victims to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where Malkiat Singh was declared brought dead.

The complainant alleged that the truck driver was driving rashly and negligently and fled immediately after the accident. Pinjore police registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver and launched an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Student injured, friend critical after speeding car hits scooter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Student injured, friend critical after speeding car hits scooter {{/usCountry}}

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Mohali Kharar police have registered a case against an unidentified driver after a speeding car allegedly hit a scooter near the T-point of Majra village on early Wednesday, leaving one student critically injured.

The complainant, Krish Sain,21, a computer science student from Sector 115, Kharar, told that he and his friend, Rakshit Tuteja, were heading from Kharar toward Chandigarh on a scooter (PB-13-BV-4535) around 12:10 am. Rakshit was riding the vehicle.

As they reached the Majra T-point, a car (HR-13-W-0534) coming from the opposite direction at high speed lost control and rammed into them. The impact threw Krish to the left side of the road, while Rakshit fell to the right. According to the FIR, the driver briefly reversed the car, ran over Rakshit’s right leg, and fled the scene. Krish managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number before the driver escaped.

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Passers-by rushed Rakshit to the local civil hospital. He was later referred to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, before his family moved him to Sangrur for further treatment.

Based on Krish’s statement, the Kharar police have registered an FIR against the driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety), and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.