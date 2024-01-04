close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Man who duped people on pretext of jobs as clerk, peon in HC gets 5-yr-jail

Panchkula: Man who duped people on pretext of jobs as clerk, peon in HC gets 5-yr-jail

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Jan 04, 2024 08:52 AM IST

While pronouncing the sentence, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Panckhula, Hitesh Garg, observed: “The offences under which the accused has been convicted are serious and grave in nature. Such kinds of incidents are on the rise whereby rackets are being run and innocent people are being duped on the pretext of government jobs.”

A Karnal resident, who duped people by posing as the secretary of a judge and promising them jobs as clerks and peons at the Punjab and Haryana high court, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court in Panchkula.

A Karnal resident, who duped people by posing as the secretary of a judge and promising them jobs as clerks and peons at the Punjab and Haryana high court, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Karnal resident, who duped people by posing as the secretary of a judge and promising them jobs as clerks and peons at the Punjab and Haryana high court, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Amritpal alias Parveen, hailing from Nilokheri in Karnal, has also been told to pay a fine of 25,000.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While pronouncing the sentence, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Panckhula, Hitesh Garg, observed: “The offences under which the accused has been convicted are serious and grave in nature. Such kinds of incidents are on the rise whereby rackets are being run and innocent people are being duped on the pretext of government jobs.”

“The court cannot lose sight of the fact that the accused is involved in another case of similar nature, pending in the Chandigarh district courts,” it was further observed.

Had demanded 8 lakh from complainant

Complainant Sunil Chahal, a resident of Panchkula, said that on April 23, 2020, the accused Amritpal had approached him with a nine-page appointment letter, claiming that it was from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He alleged that Amritpal, and two others: Jasmer Singh, Sushil Malik (yet to be arrested), had demanded 8 lakh for the appointment letter. Later, he found out that the appointment letter was fake.

The complainant alleged that the accused were involved in fake appointment of clerks and peons through SSSC.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Sunil had deposed before the court and said that the accused had told him that in the last recruitment, they had got 20 candidates appointed through the sports quota.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out