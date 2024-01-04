Panchkula: Man who duped people on pretext of jobs as clerk, peon in HC gets 5-yr-jail

A Karnal resident, who duped people by posing as the secretary of a judge and promising them jobs as clerks and peons at the Punjab and Haryana high court, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court in Panchkula. A Karnal resident, who duped people by posing as the secretary of a judge and promising them jobs as clerks and peons at the Punjab and Haryana high court, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Amritpal alias Parveen, hailing from Nilokheri in Karnal, has also been told to pay a fine of ₹25,000.

While pronouncing the sentence, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Panckhula, Hitesh Garg, observed: “The offences under which the accused has been convicted are serious and grave in nature. Such kinds of incidents are on the rise whereby rackets are being run and innocent people are being duped on the pretext of government jobs.”

“The court cannot lose sight of the fact that the accused is involved in another case of similar nature, pending in the Chandigarh district courts,” it was further observed.

Had demanded ₹8 lakh from complainant

Complainant Sunil Chahal, a resident of Panchkula, said that on April 23, 2020, the accused Amritpal had approached him with a nine-page appointment letter, claiming that it was from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He alleged that Amritpal, and two others: Jasmer Singh, Sushil Malik (yet to be arrested), had demanded ₹8 lakh for the appointment letter. Later, he found out that the appointment letter was fake.

The complainant alleged that the accused were involved in fake appointment of clerks and peons through SSSC.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Sunil had deposed before the court and said that the accused had told him that in the last recruitment, they had got 20 candidates appointed through the sports quota.