 Panchkula: Manal takes triple crown at table tennis championship
Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Panchkula: Manal takes triple crown at table tennis championship

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 02, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Manal was also awarded ₹11,000 by the Table Tennis Association District Panchkula, for winning a silver and a bronze during the youth nationals held at Kolkata a few months ago

It was a triple delight for Manal during the 29th Panchkula district table tennis championship held at Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, which concluded on Sunday. Manal won three titles, winning youth girls’ U-19, women’s singles’ and lucky mixed doubles’ finals.

Nalin Somani, general secretary, Table Tennis Association, Panchkula, honouring paddler Manal. (HT Photo)
Nalin Somani, general secretary, Table Tennis Association, Panchkula, honouring paddler Manal. (HT Photo)

Apart from this, Manal was awarded 11,000 by the organiser, Table Tennis Association District Panchkula, for winning a silver and a bronze during the youth nationals held at Kolkata a few months ago. Manal beat Aadya 11-1, 11-2, 11-4 (3-0) in youth girls’ U-19 final, outplayed Nanki 11-2, 11-5, 11-4 (3-0) in the women’s final and then went on to win the lucky mixed doubles’ final pairing-up with Aayushi and outclassed Vyom and Mayank 13-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 (3-1). In the men’s singles’ final, Abheek Arora played flawlessly to beat Ashwani Kumar 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 (3-0) and Dikshant defeated Gurnek 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-5 (3-1) in the youth boys’ U-17 final. Dikshant won another title, beating Krrish 11-3, 11-8, 11-9 (3-0) in the youth boys’ U-19 final.

