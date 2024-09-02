Panchkula: Manal takes triple crown at table tennis championship

It was a triple delight for Manal during the 29th Panchkula district table tennis championship held at Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, which concluded on Sunday. Manal won three titles, winning youth girls’ U-19, women’s singles’ and lucky mixed doubles’ finals. Nalin Somani, general secretary, Table Tennis Association, Panchkula, honouring paddler Manal. (HT Photo)

Apart from this, Manal was awarded ₹11,000 by the organiser, Table Tennis Association District Panchkula, for winning a silver and a bronze during the youth nationals held at Kolkata a few months ago. Manal beat Aadya 11-1, 11-2, 11-4 (3-0) in youth girls’ U-19 final, outplayed Nanki 11-2, 11-5, 11-4 (3-0) in the women’s final and then went on to win the lucky mixed doubles’ final pairing-up with Aayushi and outclassed Vyom and Mayank 13-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 (3-1). In the men’s singles’ final, Abheek Arora played flawlessly to beat Ashwani Kumar 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 (3-0) and Dikshant defeated Gurnek 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-5 (3-1) in the youth boys’ U-17 final. Dikshant won another title, beating Krrish 11-3, 11-8, 11-9 (3-0) in the youth boys’ U-19 final.