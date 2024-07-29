Panchkula Mango orchard auction cancelled amid resident protests

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has cancelled the auction of a 14.55-acre part of a mango orchard in Sector 20, following widespread protests and opposition from local residents. The auction, scheduled for Sunday was halted due to absence of bids. The goal of the residents is to propose a change in the development plan of Sector 20, Panchkula, emphasising the preservation of the orchard as an open space. (HT Photo)

Residents of Sector 20 have been vehemently opposing the auction, arguing that the orchard is a crucial green space that supports local biodiversity, including peacocks. The area, home to about 150 housing societies with numerous multistoried buildings, is interspersed with the lush mango orchard spread over 20 acres.

The HSVP has traditionally auctioned mango trees within the orchard annually. However, the recent decision to auction the land itself for housing development met with significant resistance. In response, the residents planned silent protests at the auction site and urged the state government to reconsider its plans.

Randhir Singh, a retired government official and Sector 20 resident, highlighted the environmental and legal issues associated with cutting fruit trees, emphasising that such actions are banned. He recalled that the HSVP had previously attempted to develop part of the orchard for economically weaker sections (EWS) flats and commercial space, which was cancelled after the protests and a right to information (RTI) revelation.

Despite the cancellation of the auction due to no bids, residents remain committed to their cause. They are planning further demonstrations and a meeting with the chief administrator of HSVP next week. Their goal is to propose a change in the development plan of Sector 20, emphasising the preservation of the orchard as an open space.

Locals continue to seek support in their efforts to safeguard the environmental and heritage value of the orchard, viewing the cancellation of the auction as a temporary relief in their ongoing campaign.