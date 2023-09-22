Panchkula MC begins road repairs in city

After chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar asked the officials concerned to carry out road repair works in Panchkula at the earliest while talking about the poor state of roads in the city during his recent visit, the engineering wing of the municipal corporation (MC) started the patchwork and re-carpeting of the roads in the city.

Panchkula municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta said on the roads where pothole filling work was still pending, it will be completed in the next week and the roads there too will be repaired, he added. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said the repair work of the roads was effected due to rain and complaints were being received regarding the potholes on the roads for the past several days.

On the roads where pothole filling work was still pending, it will be completed in the next week and the roads there too will be repaired, he added.

The commissioner said he has given strict instructions to the officials to ensure the work done quickly.

MC would be carrying out patchwork of roads from Buddannapur to National Highway via Bell Factory, from Singh Dwar to MDC Road, Geeta Chowk to Bella Vista Chowk, from Geeta Chowk to Sector 7-8 dividing road, on Sector 15-16 dividing road, B roads of Sector 15, from Geeta Chowk to Sector 17-8 dividing road, dividing road of Sector 1-2 and Sector 3-21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Re-carpeting would be done on the road near the Sector-11 market, dividing road of Sector 10-15, Sector 15-16 and pending B roads of Sector 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON