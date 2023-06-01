Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Garbage van not punctual? Lodge complaint with Panchkula MC

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 01, 2023 02:10 AM IST

Panchkula chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla said there were some issues with regard to door-to-door garbage collection but the same had been resolved and now, MC vehicles will be lifting garbage from doorsteps

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has announced that residents can now make a formal complaint on the number 9696-120-120 if the garbage vehicle does not turn up in their sector or village for door-to-door garbage collection.

The Panchkula MC has started garbage collection service for the entire city and its vehicles will be collecting garbage from door-to-door in all sectors, areas falling under its purview. (HT File)
Chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Avinash Singla said there were some issues with regard to door-to-door garbage collection but the same had been resolved and now, MC vehicles will be lifting garbage from doorsteps.

Singla appealed to resident to segregate the wet and dry waste before putting it in the MC garbage van, and also asked residents to hand over garbage to MC vehicles only and not to the private waste collectors.

The civic body has started garbage collection service for the entire city and its vehicles will be collecting garbage from door-to-door in all sectors, areas falling under the MC, he added.

