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Panchkula MC polls: Hooda targets BJP over lack of development

Addressing a press conference in Sector 10 after meeting Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj and party councillor candidates

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Former chief minister and leader of opposition (Haryana) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday appealed to residents of Panchkula to vote for the Congress in the upcoming municipal corporation(MC) elections, asserting that the city has seen little development over the past decade.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing media in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Sector 10 after meeting Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj and party councillor candidates, Hooda expressed confidence of a ‘resounding victory’ for Congress in Panchkula. He claimed that voter sentiment was turning in favour of the party.

Hooda alleged that Panchkula, despite being adjacent to Chandigarh, has been neglected. “The roads are in poor condition and basic civic infrastructure has deteriorated. No significant development has taken place in the last 11 years,” he said.

Raising the issue of an alleged 160-crore scam in the Panchkula MC, Hooda claimed that action has been limited to junior-level employees despite the scale of the irregularities. He also questioned the BJP’s mayoral candidate, saying that those linked to poor quality work cannot be expected to deliver a better governance.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC polls: Hooda targets BJP over lack of development
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC polls: Hooda targets BJP over lack of development
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