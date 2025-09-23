Panchkula MC’s directive on pet registration gets ‘pawsitive’ response

Pet dog registrations in Panchkula have shot up after the municipal corporation (MC) directed residents to comply with mandatory registration rules earlier this month. The registration fee is ₹ 500, with an annual renewal fee of ₹ 300. Registration counters are located at Panchkula MC’s Sector 12 office (HT)

A letter in this regard was sent to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) on September 4.

After the directive was reported in the media on September 7, MC received 25 applications within two days. Two weeks later, the number of applications has climbed to around 60 as of September 22.

This marks a sharp rise compared to just 40 applications received in five months between April 1 and September 7. Some of these applications were submitted through the Saral Portal, which was experiencing a technical glitch. MC is currently accepting applications in physical mode.

The registration fee is ₹500, with an annual renewal fee of ₹300. Registration counters are located at the MC’s Sector 12 office. Along with the application form, owners must submit their Aadhaar Card, dog’s vaccination record, Family ID and two photographs of the dog.

MC officials stated that they do not have the exact number of total registered dogs in the city. Over 700 pet dogs were registered from April to December in 2022. Given Panchkula’s estimated population of 6.30 lakh, officials noted that the current registration numbers are still very low.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, acknowledged receiving the MC’s letter and confirmed that his association had disseminated the information. He emphasised that it was the “moral duty” of pet owners to ensure a safe environment for the public and to abide by the rules.

No designated feeding points for stray dogs

Despite a recent Supreme Court directive on the establishment of feeding points, MC has not yet begun identifying such areas in Panchkula. In contrast, the neighbouring Chandigarh has already started this process. The Supreme Court had last month prohibited the public feeding of stray dogs on streets, mandating the creation of dedicated feeding points and signalling the need for a uniform national policy on stray dog management.

Nayar observed that people continue to feed dogs at various locations. He noted that in the absence of designated feeding points, stray dogs sometimes become aggressive, which create problems for the public.

Mandatory registration and penalties

The MC’s September 4 letter reiterated that pet dog registration was mandatory for all residents.

The registration is enforced under Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation (HMC) Act, 1994, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bylaws, 2008.

According to the bylaws, pet owners can be fined ₹500 if their dogs are found roaming without a registration tag or if ferocious dogs are left without a muzzle. A daily fee of ₹50 is also charged for the detention of a dog.