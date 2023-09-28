Panchkula MC team attacked while taking down encroachments in Nagal village

Three officials were injured after a municipal corporation’s enforcement department team out to remove encroachments in Nagal village, Panchkula, was attacked by residents.

Three officials were injured, while vehicles being used by the Panchkula MC team were also damaged in the attack. (HT Photo)

Building inspector Sanjiv Kumar said the team had gone to Nagal around 2 pm after a complaint was received regarding encroachments at the CM Window.

The team took down the encroachments and were monitoring the shamlat land in the vicinity when they found a fresh boundary wall being constructed.

After the civic body team demolished the construction, a crowd of around 35 people gathered and started hurling bricks at them.

They attacked officials with lathis, rods, stones and bricks and damaged three vehicles as well.

Three officials, including Kumar, junior engineer Madan Lal and assistant project officer (APO) Sushil, were injured and are being treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Members of the crowd also blocked the road with a Tata Harrier to prevent the MC team from leaving and hurled abuses at them. A man identified as Somnath threw bricks at the team.

Chandimandir station house officer (SHO) Lalit Kumar said, “We had received information that the MC team had been gheraoed by villagers in Nagal. following which we went there and rescued them. We have got the complaint and action according to law will be taken.”

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, meanwhile, said, “The attack is part of a planned conspiracy to ensure that the civic body does not act against encroachments. Strict action would be taken and no one would be allowed to encroach upon government land.”

