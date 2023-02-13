Panchkula MC to present budget on February 14

Earlier planning to meet on February 15, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has advanced its General House meeting to February 14.

Convening after a gap of four months, the civic body will present the budget for 2023-24 at the House meeting, scheduled at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other agendas on the list is provision of free mobile phones and laptops for 23 councillors (including three nominated ones) for “work purpose”, besides proposals regarding waste management, basement parking and ice-cream stalls.

Of the four proposals on garbage management, one is to clear the legacy waste and another to remove secondary dumping sites from Panchkula.

Six new material recycling facilities (MRFs) have also been proposed, along with expansion of door-to-door waste collection. An MRF is used to further segregate and recycle the waste collected from households.

Another agenda proposed involves purchase of 10 tractor-trailers to lift horticulture waste. The civic body has proposed a fine of ₹5,000 on those dumping construction waste in the open, and they will also be charged ₹2,000 per trolley for clearing the waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}