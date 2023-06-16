Panchkula MC to set schedule of cleaning staff for waste collection

To streamline the door-to-door garbage collection in the city, municipal corporation commissioner directed officers concerned to prepare a time table for cleaning staff.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta ordered CSI Avinash Singla to set the time table of cleaning staff to maintain cleanliness in Panchkula.

He said the CSI should ensure that the garbage lifting vehicle reaches every ward of the corporation on time and for this the schedule of the municipal vehicle should be set. He said the cleaning staff should be in their uniform, so it will be easy to identify them.

The commissioner said all the supervisors and sweepers should complete the cleaning work in their respective wards/sectors on time. Gupta also urged the residents to not throw garbage in the open and take special care of cleanliness outside their house as well.

If the corporation’s vehicle does not come on time to pick up the garbage then contact the supervisor concerned of the ward/sector and if the supervisor does not solve the problem, then immediately complain to the chief sanitary inspector or complain on corporation’s number 9696-120-120, he added.

