Panchkula: Minister Yadav hears people’s issues, assures prompt resolutions

Illegal occupation of land, delay in clearing building plans are some of the issues raised at the grievance redressal committee meeting held in Panchkula on Thursday.

Haryana’s minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana’s minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, presided over the meeting held at Public Works Rest House, Sector 1, in which total 16 complaints were taken up.

Yadav, while addressing the officers, said that they should try to resolve the complaints related to their offices at their own level so that minimum number of people need to come to the grievance redressal committee.

Sukhjinder Singh, resident of village Khokra in Tehsil Kalka, said that he was assaulted by some people of the village and a false case was registered against him after he had stopped them from trampling the maize crop standing in the field.

Looking at the seriousness of the complaint, Yadav constituted a committee under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner to investigate the entire matter. He said that the committee must submit its report in the next meeting. He also directed to provide police protection to the complainant. Yadav said “Illegal occupation of land will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.”

Sandeep Kumar, resident of Dharampur Colony, Pinjore-Kalka, complained that he had submitted plans for two residential buildings on the portal of municipal council Kalka in 2021, but till now the approval of these residential buildings has not been given by the said office.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Sector 18 Panchkula, complained that in the year 2016, he was allotted a booth by the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), through auction, in Sector 4 of Panchkula, but till now the booth possession was not given to him. Yadav directed the estate officer of HSVP to give ad hoc possession of the booth to the complainant within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed the officers to work seriously on the decisions given in the meeting of the grievance redressal committee and solve the problems of the people so that their confidence in the government increases further. He instructed the officers to ensure the presence of non-official members of the committee while investigating any case. Appropriate action will be taken against officers who do not do so.

