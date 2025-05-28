Panchkula mishap: Pillion rider dies after head-on collision with another bike

A 65-year-old pillion rider died after a head-on collision with another motorcycle near the national highway cut, close to IT Park, Sector-22 on Monday evening. The victim was identified as Charan Singh, 65. (HT File)

A case has been registered against the other motorcyclist, identified as Abhishek, 23, from Khangesra village in Raipur Rani, who also sustained injuries in the collision.

The victim was identified as Charan Singh, 65. His son, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Nichli Choki, Chandimandir, told the police that his father along with a fellow villager, Udham Singh, was returning from Nada Sahib gurdwara when Abhishek’s motorcycle struck their two-wheeler.

The complaint alleged that Abhishek was driving negligently and rashly. While Charan Singh succumbed to his injuries, Udham Singh was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, with critical injuries.

A case was registered against Abhishek under Sections 106 (death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety), and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Chandimandir police station.