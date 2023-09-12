Panchkula mishap: Septuagenarian crossing road run over by speeding car

A 70-year-old woman was run over by a speeding car while she was trying to cross the road in Ramgarh village of Panchkula on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jai Kali Devi, a native of Nepal.

Her son, Kali Bahadur, 46, who is a daily wage labourer in Shimla, said that his mother had come to India for treatment about two months ago. On Tuesday morning, they had boarded a private bus to return to Nepal. The bus stopped at a dhaba in Ramgarh area around 6.15am, where his mother got down to relieve herself. While she was crossing the road to get to the dhaba, a speeding Creta car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit her. As a result, she was flung up in the air before she fell on the road, leaving her with grievous injuries on the head and body.

Kali Bahadur and the other passengers ran towards her while the Creta driver stopped at a distance. But on seeing the people gathered, the driver drove away, said the complainant.

The septuagenarian was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6, Panchkula, where she was declared brought dead. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

