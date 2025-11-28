Panchkula MLA files breach of privilege complaint against MC chief

City MLA and former deputy chief minister, Chander Mohan, has submitted a formal representation to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, alleging a serious breach of privilege by the commissioner of the Panchkula municipal corporation and other local officials. Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan has submitted a formal representation to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan. (HT Photo)

The core of the complaint details a specific incident on Constitution Day, November 26, involving a programme organised by the MC. Mohan alleges that the commissioner initially chose not to formally invite him to the event. He states that he was only called “in formality one hour prior” to the programme after corporators objected to the ignorance of the sitting MLA, which he deems “not only breach of privilege of MLA but a disgrace to a member of this house too”.

In the letter, dated November 27, Mohan, a fifth-term MLA, asserts that these officials have repeatedly and deliberately violated established protocol, thereby undermining his dignity and ability to perform his official duties as an elected representative.

The MLA notes that this is not an isolated incident, claiming that the commissioner has repeatedly failed to invite him to official meetings, developmental reviews, inaugurations, inspections, and other government programmes held within the constituency’s jurisdiction.

He argues that such repeated, deliberate omissions constitute a clear breach of established legislative convention, which recognises that any act lowering the prestige of an MLA or obstructing them from performing official duties is a serious violation. He stresses that the continued disregard of protocol by the officials concerned amounts to “wilful misconduct”.

The MLA has requested the Speaker to take cognisance of the breach of privilege, refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, for examination and recommendations, issue suitable directions to the government of Haryana to ensure all officials strictly adhere to protocol and respect elected representatives and initiate disciplinary action against the officers concerned for their deliberate and repeated misconduct.