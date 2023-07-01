56 Panchkula MC employees found absent, get notices

The Panchkula municipal corporation on Friday issued show-cause notices to 56 employees after they were found absent during checking. As many as 56 Panchkula MC employees were found absent from their duties during a checking. (HT File)

Attendance of all 619 officers and employees of the corporation was checked on Friday on the orders of municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta.

During this, 543 employees were found present, around 20 were on leave, while 56 were absent.

Taking strict note of the absence of 56 employees, most of whom have been hired through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, MC issued show-cause notices seeking their explanation.

Gupta said, “Those found absent have been given an opportunity to explain. If the response to the notice is found unsatisfactory, their salary will be deducted and disciplinary action will also be taken.”

App to keep tabs on attendance

To rein in absence, MC has decided to turn to technology and will be putting an app in place for employees’ attendance.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the issue of attendance of tractor trolley drivers, gardeners, electricians and cleaning workers was deliberated upon, and the MC commissioner suggested that an app by IDFC should be used to mark their attendance. He added that the app will be put in place in a week.

The mayor added that this was needed to ensure that the work of the corporation did not suffer owing to irregular employees.