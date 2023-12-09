Panchkula: Name and shame the corrupt, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said, “Name and shame the corrupt, if not during service, then at least on their retirement as this will instil a fear in the corrupt officials.”

Khattar urged collective efforts in social service, fostering relationships within the community, and a complete elimination of corruption. (HT FILE)

Khattar, while addressing a programme on International Anti-Corruption Day at the Public Works Rest House in Panchkula added that corruption is a cancer and emphasised its disproportionate impact on the impoverished, stating that corruption has entrenched itself in society by infringing upon the rights of the poor.

He urged collective efforts in social service, fostering relationships within the community, and a complete elimination of corruption. The chief minister stressed the need to propel the country and the state forward by steering clear of corrupt practices.

The chief minister honoured 16 officers and employees for their exemplary work in combating corruption in the state. The CM underscored the existing public awareness to curb corruption, emphasising the need to instil values and satisfaction in life.

Calling for the eradication of economic, moral, and character corruption, Khattar likened corruption to cancer with fatal consequences. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from figures like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chanakya, and social worker Jagdish Ahuja populary known as Langar Baba.

He added that Mission Karmayogi, inspiring over three lakh state employees to become Karmayogis, has yielded positive results.

Corruption stems from dissatisfaction, jealousy, and inferiority complex: Chief secretary

The chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, while speaking on the occasion said that corruption is a manifestation of dissatisfaction, jealousy, and an inferiority complex. Individuals with an inferiority complex often engage in corrupt practices. The state government has utilised vigilance as a potent tool to eliminate corruption, offering over 600 citizen facilities and services through Saral Centres, linked to the auto appeal system. Haryana’s Mission Karmayogi has trained 8622 officers and officials with plans to train 3.50 lakh by March 2024.

Systemic changes lead to corruption mitigation: Director general of police

Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasised that corruption threatens the democratic foundation and requires unified efforts. “The chief minister’s initiatives, including the auto appeal system and procedural changes in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, have significantly contributed to controlling corruption. Regional Anti-Corruption Bureaus were established, and chief vigilance officers deployed to ensure transparency and fairness. The event featured a soulful short film on moral behaviour, values, and duties,” he added.