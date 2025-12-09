Panchkula: One held for demanding bribe on behalf of probe officer in loan-fraud case

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB), in a coordinated operation, arrested a man for demanding bribe allegedly on behalf of a probe officer in a loan-fraud case. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and PC Act, said ACB. (File)

The action was taken following the complaint of the accused’s acquaintance Nitin. As per the details provided by the ACB, the accused in the loan fraud case—Rahul Aggarwal—is in custody of the economic offence wing (EOW).

In his complaint to the police, Nitin said that an individual named Paras called him on December 5 and claimed that the investigating officer (IO) in the loan fraud case had demanded ₹7 lakh to weaken the case against Rahul. Paras kept pressurising Nitin, following which Nitin went to EOW, in Sector 12 where he was introduced to the concerned officer. There he was told to speak only with Paras to “settle the matter”. Nitin handed over ₹50 thousand to Paras, which Paras subsequently passed on to an employee inside the office.

After that an additional ₹75 thousand were demanded, following which Nitin reported the entire matter to the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. The team set a trap and arrested Paras red-handed while accepting ₹75,000 bribe on Sunday. Initial investigation suggests the complicity of two police personnel with Paras.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and PC Act. The investigating agency is investigating the roles of all accused, including the two policemen. The inquiry is also attempting to ascertain whether this network has been involved in similar illegal extortions for a long time.