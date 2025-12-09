Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: One held for demanding bribe on behalf of probe officer in loan-fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:08 am IST

As per the details provided by the ACB, the accused in the loan fraud case—Rahul Aggarwal—is in custody of the economic offence wing

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB), in a coordinated operation, arrested a man for demanding bribe allegedly on behalf of a probe officer in a loan-fraud case.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and PC Act, said ACB. (File)
An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and PC Act, said ACB. (File)

The action was taken following the complaint of the accused’s acquaintance Nitin. As per the details provided by the ACB, the accused in the loan fraud case—Rahul Aggarwal—is in custody of the economic offence wing (EOW).

In his complaint to the police,  Nitin said that an individual named Paras called him on December 5 and claimed that the investigating officer (IO) in the loan fraud case had demanded 7 lakh to weaken the case against Rahul. Paras kept pressurising Nitin, following which Nitin went to EOW, in Sector 12 where he was introduced to the concerned officer. There he was told to speak only with Paras to “settle the matter”. Nitin handed over 50 thousand to Paras, which Paras subsequently passed on to an employee inside the office.

After that an additional 75 thousand were demanded, following which Nitin reported the entire matter to the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. The team set a trap and arrested Paras red-handed while accepting 75,000 bribe on Sunday. Initial investigation suggests the complicity of two police personnel with Paras.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and PC Act. The investigating agency is investigating the roles of all accused, including the two policemen. The inquiry is also attempting to ascertain whether this network has been involved in similar illegal extortions for a long time.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: One held for demanding bribe on behalf of probe officer in loan-fraud case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau arrested a man named Paras for demanding a ₹7 lakh bribe to influence a loan-fraud case involving Rahul Aggarwal. Following a complaint from Nitin, who was pressured by Paras, the ACB set a trap, leading to Paras's arrest while accepting a ₹75,000 bribe. Investigations are ongoing into potential police involvement.