Panchkula police arrest two from illegal call centre in Sector 5

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The police confiscated 12 laptops, six headphones, four laptop chargers and two mobile phones. (Getty Images)

After receiving a tip-off, the crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested two persons involved in running an unauthorised call centre here in Sector 5.

The accused were identified as Deepak Gian, 31, hailing from Gujarat and staying on rent at Mansa Devi Complex; and Abhay Pratap Singh, 21, hailing from Ahmedabad. The duo was produced before a court on Friday and sent to four-day police remand.

In the raid, the police found seven youths making calls through laptops. On questioning it was found that the owner of the centre was one Deepak. When he was asked to provide documents like the name of the company, registration, customer source, mode of payments, etc, he failed to provide the same.

The police confiscated 12 laptops, six headphones, four laptop chargers and two mobile phones. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with impris­onment) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the IT Act was registered.

