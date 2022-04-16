Panchkula police book 5 men for assaulting Kharak Mangoli resident

Five men have been booked for assaulting a resident of Kharak Mangoli.

The accused have been identified as Monu, Vinay, Chotu, Saurav and Deepak.

The victim, Amit Bidla, stated that he works at a saloon on Kalka-Panchkula Road and around three years ago, he had an altercation with Monu, who also lives in his village. A case was registered and the matter is pending in the local court.

“Monu has abused me several times after that and even threatened to kill me. On Friday, Monu and his accomplices cornered and assaulted me with sticks and sharp weapons. I started screaming and people gathered at the spot. After that, they threatened to kill me and fled the spot in a car , ” he stated in the FIR.

A medical check-up showed that he has suffered 10 injuries. A case has been registered against under Sections 148, 149, 307, 323, 324, 427, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).