Panchkula police deploys 972 cops for Mata Mansa Devi fair

Ahead of the Ashwin Navratri fair at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple, scheduled from September 22 to October 1, Panchkula police have deployed 972 security personnel to ensure a safe and smooth event for devotees. An illuminated Mata Mansa Devi temple on the eve of Navratri festival on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

DCP Srishti Gupta inspected the fairgrounds and held meetings with officials to finalise arrangements. She stated that the temple attracts a large number of devotees from Panchkula and neighbouring states, making strict security measures crucial to prevent any untoward incidents or stampedes.

DCP said that a total of 972 police personnel will be deployed, including 542 from Panchkula police, with an adequate number of female officers. An additional 430 personnel from districts like Panipat, Sonipat, Hisar, and the Durga Shakti Force will assist in maintaining law and order. ACP-level officers will supervise the overall arrangements. civvies

Security measures include deployment of officers in civvies to monitor anti-social elements, an establishment of a temporary control room within the fairground and 12 naka points for thorough checking of vehicles and suspicious individuals. The security measures also include continuous patrolling by ERVs, PCRs, and rider teams. Binoculars, body cameras, and CCTV for complete surveillance will also be used as additional security measures.

Apart from Mata Mansa Devi Temple, heightened security arrangements have also been made at nearby religious sites including Kali Mata Temple (Kalka), Mata Sharda Temple (Trilokpur, Raipur Rani), Chandi Mata Temple, and Mata Samlotha Devi Temple (Morni).