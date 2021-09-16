Panchkula police find motive behind Morni murder

The two Dera Bassi men arrested for a murder in Morni had committed the crime as one of them owed ₹2 lakh to the victim, who wanted his money back.

The accused, identified as Gurbinder Singh and Jaspal, reportedly admitted to the crime and revealed the motive during questioning after police got their one-day remand on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv, 34, who was unemployed and also resided in Dera Bassi. According to the FIR, cops were on patrol duty on the Morni road on Monday night, when they spotted the two men standing next to a car around 11:30pm.

The men managed to flee, while also trying to run over the cops. Later, police found a body in the bushes. The accused were arrested at the Barwala toll plaza on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.