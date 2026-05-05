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Panchkula: Police gear up with robust security plan for May 10 MC polls

During the meeting, police finalised a comprehensive security blueprint and issued strict instructions to all officers to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents that could disrupt the electoral process.

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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The district police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the municipal corporation elections scheduled for May 10 are conducted in a free, fair, peaceful, and secure manner. In this regard, a high-level strategic meeting was held on Monday at the police commissioner’s office in Sector 4 under the chairmanship of police commissioner (ADGP) Shibas Kaviraj.

Additional police force, women personnel, and SWAT commandos will be deployed at these locations. Four tear gas teams have been kept on standby to handle any emergency situation. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, police finalised a comprehensive security blueprint and issued strict instructions to all officers to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents that could disrupt the electoral process.

Police commissioner Shivas Kaviraj stated that around 1,200 policemen have been deployed for election duty. Voting will take place at 204 booths across 85 locations in the district, all under strict police surveillance.

He added that the model code of conduct will be strictly enforced to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process.

From a security perspective, police have identified sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. A total of 36 booths across 21 locations have been marked as sensitive, while 59 booths at 21 locations fall under the hyper-sensitive category.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Police gear up with robust security plan for May 10 MC polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Police gear up with robust security plan for May 10 MC polls
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