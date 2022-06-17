Panchkula police launch anti-corruption helpline

The Panchkula police launched an anti-corruption helpline on Thursday. Commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi appealed to residents to share complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp on 708-709-1100.

Qureshi said complaints can be made via text message and voice message, along with pictures, video and location, and assured the caller’s information will be not be revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said people often approached him not knowing whom to contact regarding incidents of corruption. “Now, a special cell comprising two police personnel has been set up to manage the anti-corruption helpline. I will also be monitoring the complaints.”