 Panchkula police raze drug supplier's house in Pinjore
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi
ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Aug 29, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Resuming their crackdown on drug peddlers, Panchkula police on Wednesday demolished a house built using drug money in Pinjore.

As per police records, Karnail has been into illegal supply of liquor and drugs since 1998. (HT Photo)
The house was constructed in Basola village, Pinjore, by Karnail Singh, 51, using drug money and he was running the drug supply racket from here, said police.

With this, Panchkula Police have restarted the drive to demolish properties of drug peddlers. In 2023, police had razed the properties of six drug peddlers, including a woman.

Graduated from supplying liquor to drugs

As per police records, Karnail has been into illegal supply of liquor and drugs since 1998.

“He initially started smuggling liquor and later switched to drug trade,” said senior police official. He was convicted in a drug case and served a 10-year sentence before coming out on bail in 2018.

Inspector Nirmal Singh from detective staff said since 1998, Karnail had been named in 11 criminal cases in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. “Karnail has been supplying heroin, poppy husk and liquor,” added the police official. He brought heroin primarily from Delhi, said officials familiar with the matter.

Police have appealed to residents to share information regarding drug peddlers through WhatsApp on 708-708-1100. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

