Panchkula police use water cannons on protesting teachers

Police resorted to the use of water cannons on protesting lecturers near Housing Board Chowk in Panchkula on Tuesday. The lecturers were protesting against the Haryana government over their demand for assurance of jobs till the age of 58 and equal pay. They protesters said they will continue their agitation till their demands are met.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Attempt to break into ATM in Behlana

An attempt was made to break open an ATM in Behlana on the intervening night of February 25 and 26. Based on the complaint of Kavita Rani, branch manager, UCO Bank, 12 Wings, Air Force Station, Behlana, a case under Sections 380, 457, and 511 of IPC was registered at Sector 31 police station. The bank has handed over CCTV footage to the police.

Sector-38 man duped of ₹2.21 lakh

A resident of sector 38 (West) was cheated of ₹2.21 lakh. In his complaint, Reshu Mehta said that an unknown person called him and soon after that three transactions were made from his credit card on February 25, 2021. A cheating case was registered at Maloya police station .

IGNOU extends admission date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission for new admissions and re-registration of all masters, bachelor, diplomas and certificate programmes up to March 5 for the January- 2022 session. Details of the IGNOU academic programmes for the January 2022 session can be accessed on https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.