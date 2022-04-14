Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani

The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men
Station house officer of Raipur Rani police station Rajesh Kumar stated that a team, including two female officers, was formed to conduct the raid. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The accused have been identified as Jai Kumar, the owner of the house; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani

Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. Station house officer of Raipur Rani police station Rajesh Kumar stated that a team, including two female officers, was formed to conduct the raid. A few local residents, the village’s head and a fake customer were also made part of it. The fake customer was given two marked notes of 500 and asked to give a missed call to them when he handed it over to someone inside the house.

As the police received a missed call, they raided the house and the arrested the four men. A woman was also rescued. “She said that she had been forced into prostitution due to poverty,” the FIR stated.

“When questioned, Kumar said that he was running the prostitution racket with the help of his partner Kala, who allegedly brought financially-challenged girls into this line,” the police stated in the FIR.

A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

