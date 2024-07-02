Panchkula PWD officials pulled up for failing to resolve grievance

Taking note of grievances raised by residents during Samadhan Camp on Monday, deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg pulled up officials of the PWD department for failing to resolve the complaint of a damaged road in Barwala for more than one year. Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg taking note of grievances raised by residents during Samadhan Camp on Monday. (HT Photo)

Mohan Lal, a resident of Ganeshpur village, in his complaint, told the DC that the road from Trilokpur to Khetpurali in the Barwala area is in bad condition. He said owing to the condition of the road, commuters face a lot of inconvenience and accidents are witnessed every day.

Lal said for the last year, he had been knocking on the door of the office of the PWD department but whenever he met the junior engineer or sub-divisional officer of the department, the officials handed him the number of the contractor.

Taking note of the complaint, Garg directed the PWD department to do the patchwork work with immediate effect. He said the tender process is underway and the construction of the road will be done after the rainy season.

At least 117 people from different parts of the district reached the camp with their grievances. In the camp, the income of three families and the date of birth of one eligible person were corrected. Also, the old age pension of the woman was approved after verifying her age.

The Panchkula administration organises Samadhan Camp in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat on all working days from 9 am to 11 am. Garg appealed to residents to visit the camp with their concerns for quick resolution.