Panchkula resident moves PIL in high court against sealing of borders

Amid the sealing of the state borders in wake of the farmers’ protest on Tuesday, a Panchkula resident moved the high court with a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking a stay on the “obstructive actions” of Haryana, Punjab and the Union of India. Haryana Police blocked the Jharmari barrier near Ambala on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The litigation would come up for hearing before a PIL bench on Tuesday.

Petitioner Uday Pratap Singh, who is an advocate and a resident of Amravati Enclave, Panchkula, termed the “sealing of the border between Haryana and Punjab, particularly at Shambhu near Ambala by Haryana authorities, illegal as it was done with an apparent objective to prevent farmers from exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest peacefully.

He further stated in his petition that the sealing has led to traffic snarls, which is not only causing inconvenience to residents but also hindering the movement of ambulances, school buses and pedestrians.

The plea also sought lifting of the restrictions, imposed by way of invoking Section 144 (prohibition on assembly of five or more persons) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS service several districts such as Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Advisory for Chandigarh-Delhi commuters

Meanwhile, for commuters travelling to and from the Capital, the traffic police have issued an advisory.

Those travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi via Panchkula, are advised to take the Barwala-Saha-Barara-Babain-Ladwa-Pipli- Kurukshetra route. They can also take the Barwala- Yamunanagar-Ladwa-Indri-Karnal route. The same routes can be used for travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh.